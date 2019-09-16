The search for a new Fort Smith police chief enters a new phase today with three candidates up for consideration.

Fort Smith interim Police Chief Danny Baker, Little Rock Assistant Police Chief Alice Fulk and Palestine, Texas Police Chief Andy Harvey Jr. have been selected by Fort Smith officials as the top candidates to take the lead at the Police Department. City officials will begin interviewing the candidates on Monday, according to city Communications Director Karen Santos.

Danny Baker

Currently the interim police chief of Fort Smith, Baker has served on the force for 18 years and in supervisory positions for 11 years before assuming his current role in April. Baker in his resume said he hopes to ensure "an emphasis on community policing, transparency, diversification and accountability" and maintain and improve upon the progress the Police Department has made.

Baker as an interim police chief has:

• Prevented major incidents and ensured officer response to every call for service during the 500-year Arkansas River flood despite more than 40 vacancies at the onset of the event

• Hired arguably the largest ever number of police officers in a single hiring cycle in Police Department history

• Developed a theft deterrence program that implemented permanent signs reminding citizens to hide their belongings and lock their vehicles

• Instituted a monthly budget review with division heads

• Obtained advanced leadership training for supervisors and senior staff

Alice Fulk

A 27-year veteran of the Little Rock Police Department, Assistant Police Chief Alice Fulk has served as the Little Rock police chief since 2015 and as interim police chief in November and December 2018. If hired, she would bring experience as a proponent for community policing and data-driven crime reduction to the force. Fulk also has the highest level of education of the three candidates with a master's degree in human resource management.

Fulk's achievements as assistant police chief and interim police chief include:

• Oversight of Field Services Bureau, which includes three patrol divisions, the River Market Entertainment District and the Special Operations Division, and the Executive Bureau, which includes administrative services, communications, headquarters, professional standards, records and support and training

• Development of community partnerships to provide additional medical and psychological assistance including substance abuse treatment

• Developed Emergency Management Unit to respond effectively to natural and man-made disasters, mass casualty incidents and civil disturbances

• Created partnership with Washington State University for Little Rock police to participate in an implicit bias research project

Andy Harvey Jr.

Harvey if hired would bring two years as police chief of the Palestine, Texas police department, 23 years of overall law enforcement experience including two years as a major at the Dallas, Texas Police Department and military experience as a first sergeant in the U.S. Air National Guard. Harvey hopes to "think differently and critically; always serving first and investing in... people" if hired, according to his resume.

Harvey's accomplishments in the Palestine and Dallas police departments include:

• Implemented covert and other technologies to target drugs and property crimes

• Started Hispanic outreach program, which gained more than 500 people in participation in Spanish Health and Safety Fair, and Spanish Facebook page for Police Department for efficient communication with Spanish-speaking population in Palestine

• Created Quality of Life Officer position to work with agencies such as Child Protective Services and mental health agencies and focus on mental wellness of officers

• Added motorcycle unit and trained two drone pilots on force

• Moved polygraph exam to later phase in Dallas police hiring process, thus saving more than $50,000 per year in fees and saving on other costs