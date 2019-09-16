An act of kindness can change more than someone’s day.

For Christ the King Catholic School students in Fort Smith it has raised over $30,000 in just a few days, but perhaps more importantly it has elevated the culture of kindness at the school, says Principal Myndi Keyton.

“It has just kind of blown up … the kids keep coming up with amazing ideas to give back,” said Katie Kratzberg, advancement director for the Christ the King Parish. "The response has been overwhelming ... We think we raised all that money because everyone realizes how important it is to teach the kids to be kind."

In its first week of the campaign, the school had to set new goals when its Raise Craze: Fundraising Through Kindness program surpassed the $30,000 goal with over 500 acts of kindness. They expected the fundraising goal to take three weeks.

The initiative to use Raise Craze — an online platform that lets students set up secure, custom websites where they request donations via email — was spurred last year by a school-wide desire to do something other than sell candy bars, or popcorn, or raffle tickets, for their annual fundraiser, Kratzberg explained.

Money raised goes toward purchasing new technology, classroom supplies and school field trips.

Most of the donations to students for paying it forward with acts of kindness have been in the $5 and $10 range. There are 282 students at the school in pre-K to sixth grade. The campaign started Sept. 9 and will continue through the month with a goal of 1,000 acts of kindness.

For example, Leo Brinkman is planting seven trees, collecting diapers for babies, donating seven toys and praying for seven people. Brinkman will be 7 years old this year.

Caroline Becker pledges to write “thank you” cards to military service members deployed overseas and encouraging messages to local first responders.

A group of Christ the King students put up shopping carts for people at Sam's Club. Some other ways children are paying it forward through the donations include reaching out to someone who is alone on the playground or cheering up a friend. At least one student has mowed a neighbor’s lawn and some sixth graders have put up a neighbor’s fence that fell over.

Some kids, like Brinkman, make videos to go along with their Raise Craze website, which is viewed by a link usually sent by email to friends and family. Facebook has also been a useful platform for the campaign by sharing links to a student’s Raise Craze site.

In addition to “elevating the level of kindness,” as Keyton puts it, the Raise Craze platform keeps the thoughts of helping others in the students’ minds.

“They’re thinking about it, and they’re thinking about the kinds of things that they can do,” Keyton said. “It’s helping them make good choices.”

The advancement director discovered the Raise Craze platform through a parish member through Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic School in Little Rock. Last school year, Kratzberg made the pitch to Keyton, along with the school’s Parent Teacher Organization and the school’s pastor, Fr. Juan Guido. Six members of the PTO volunteered in January to serve on the Raise Craze committee. It took a little convincing, but she convinced them it would work.

“I was met with a little skepticism, but after they kind of figured out the program, they were in immediately,” Kratzberg said, noting the school began talking to the school parents last spring about the program. “We started prepping them, trying to change the mindset by ‘we’re not selling anything, we’re just going to be kind.’”

Not every Raise Craze campaign is this successful. Communication with parents, students and staff members on how the program worked was important to making it work, according to Kratzberg. A kick-off event Sept. 9 at the Parish Center and then a “Family Service Night” on Sept. 11 where students, parents and faculty dropped in at the Parish Center from 3-6 p.m. to write letters of encouragement to local first responders and members of the military serving overseas.

Students and parents were also asked to bring items for the local Sack Lunch Program at St. John's Episcopal Church downtown, make posters for local first responders, and cards to send to deployed military service members. Students were also be able to paint "kindness rocks" that will be permanently displayed in a new rock garden on the Christ the King campus to remind the students of what they've done.

Little fuzz balls called "warm fuzzies" were also passed out to the students for their acts of kindness by their little gnome, Carl.

Individual "service nights" have also been formed by students and parents on their own at various homes, Kratzberg said.

“Communication, I think, was the key element here,” Melissa Ross, PTO committee chair, said of the campaign's success.

The PTO worked on it with the committee over the summer formed a private Facebook page was set up for the committee and information was provided to parents and teachers.

“We we just kept pushing it out there telling parents, ‘this is coming, this is coming,’” Ross said.

The PTO also met with the faculty once at the end of last school year to talk about how the Raise Craze platform works, and then again at the beginning of the school year to talk about the events

“Parents being enthusiastic was also key,” Ross said. “The money is wonderful but the acts of kindness have been amazing. It’s been wonderful.”