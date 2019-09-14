There was no change in the recent Magazine School District vote to increase the millage rate, with a recount certified Friday showing the measure was struck down by a single vote.

Results of Tuesday’s millage increase election request showed the same count of 96 "against" and 95 "for" the increase.

Although an additional ballot was found folded inside the ballot stub box, the ballot was marked somewhat confusingly, the Booneville Democrat reports. However, all commissioners and the poll worker selected as counters agreed the ballot was a vote “for” the increase.

With that vote there were 88 for the increase on election day to be added to seven cast for the measure during early voting to make 95 total votes for the increase.

The votes against the increase matched the 79 reported on election night, with 17 votes case against the increase in early voting to get 96 votes against the request.