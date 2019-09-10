The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will host the annual Majors Expo from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Reynolds Room of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, offering students an opportunity to explore the university’s degree offerings.

At the event, upper-level students studying in each major will run booths and provide a first-hand look at each programs from a student perspective. Undecided and potential students can ask questions of the upperclassmen, meet future classmates and mentors, and interact with faculty members from each program. Faculty and staff will be available form each major to answer questions about career possibilities, academic requirements, and how individual aptitudes might fare in the field.

“The Majors Expo is an important event on campus because it brings all majors together in one room, serving as a one-stop shop,” said Julie Mosley, director of the UAFS R.O.A.R. First-Year Advising Center.

Throughout the event, guests will have the opportunity to mingle with academic advisors and professional staff who can answer questions like how to declare or change majors and how to plan ahead for specific degree plans. UAFS Career Services will also be present, sharing their professional development program through the Babb Center for Student Professional Development, as well as CareerLink and other services they offer students.

More than 400 people are expected to attend the event.

For more information on the Majors Expo, contact Mosley at 479-788-7404 or via email at Julie.Mosley@uafs.edu.