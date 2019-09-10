Magazine School District

Unofficial vote totals in today's request for a 4 mill property tax increase for the Magazine School District shows the measure has passed by a count of 96-95.

Early voting in the special election was decidedly lopsided with 22 votes against to only 2 for the increase.

The increase was sought to both cover what superintendent of schools Dr. Beth Shumate referred to as unfunded mandates as well as a bond reissue to net the district $1.65 million, likely be used for paving, security enhancements, a roof replacement, and or other projects.

If certified, the vote will would raise the school millage to 43 and overall collection rates would become 50.9 mills for Magazine rural with the addition of 3 mills for the county general and county road funds and 1.9 mills for the library.

The overall collection within the city of Magazine becomes 53.4 once certified because the city collects 2.5 mills, and the overall rate within the city of Blue Mountain becomes 52.9 with the 2 mills it collects.

A 4 mill increase, without a change in assessed value, would increase a $100,000 home by $80 per year.