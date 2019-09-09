For students who are veterans, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith offers a variety of programs to help them succeed.

One student veteran currently attending UAFS is Richard Schaffer, who is beginning his senior year. He served 6½ years active duty in the Army and came to UAFS in fall 2018. Schaffer is pursuing a bachelor of science in organizational leadership.

Schaffer is also the president of the UAFS Student Veterans Organization, a chapter of Student Veterans of America, and an advocate for the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society on campus.

"The availability of the SALUTE program and the Student Veterans Organization to the campus is essential to the culture and the nature of the veterans," Schaffer said. "And I think it's essential to our welfare and our mindset, having a space that we can come to to just feel at home because coming back to college as a nontraditional student at any rate is stressful. So having a group of people that are advocating for you and collecting resources and helping out building that environment of camaraderie again is important."

Schaffer said the Student Veterans Organization is open to everybody, including veterans, supporters and dependents. In contrast, the UAFS chapter of the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society requires potential members to have a certain grade point average before they can join, as well as meet other requirements.

In addition to the education benefits, Chance said UAFS handles all GI Bill benefits for students. It also handles students' National Guard Tuition Assistance through the state, the Military Dependents Scholarship through the state, and all federal tuition assistance. Another program UAFS offers is Textbooks for Troops, through which students can donate books that veteran students and their dependents can use free of charge for the semester and then return. The university is hoping to get this program more active in the coming months.

When asked what percentage of the current student population is veterans, Heather Chance, UAFS financial aid adviser/veterans certifying official, said she could not say because she knows every veteran in the population is not necessarily using a benefit with her.

"And if they're not using a benefit with me, I may not know about their veteran status, they may not have made that known," Chance said. "But I'm sure that there a lot more veterans in the student body that are maybe not using benefits with me, or that have either exhausted their benefit or maybe just are coming back at a point when they didn't have any benefits. ..."

However, Chance estimated she has about 212 students using Veterans Administration education benefits with her in some form or fashion this semester.

Student veterans at UAFS are welcome to use the Veterans Resource Center in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center as well. According to Chance, the resource center, equipped with computers and lockers, is a place for them to study, print materials, relax and eat, among other activities.

UAFS also provides an on campus full-time VA vocational rehabilitation counselor. Chance said the benefit of VA vocational rehabilitation, which is for veterans who are disabled due to a service-connected disability, has two parts to it.

"They have to go through their vocation rehabilitation counselor, and do all their stuff with her and then she sends stuff to me, and then I finish it up," Chance said. "And so with her, they have to pick a program that will not affect their disability of course, make sure they can get a job in that disability and things like that. ..."

VA vocational rehabilitation counselor, Regina Meeks, also services cases on veterans attending Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas Tech University in Ozark, and Arkansas State University in Mountain Home, according to the UAFS website. Specialized advising and priority registration are also available for student veterans.

Schaffer said he began attending UAFS because it was the closest college that had the bachelor's degree he was looking to earn, which at that time was psychology. However, once he got to campus and became involved with the Student Veterans Organization and met with Chance, it was clear he could not picture himself going anywhere else; this was the place from which he was going to graduate.

In regard to the Student Veterans Organization, Schaffer said he could not put into words how much being active with it has given him his purpose and drive in life again.

"But being here on campus and being committed to something greater than myself again has really given me that spark, that initiative to get up every day and apply myself as hard as I can, and it's something that I've been lacking since I got out of the service in 2005," Schaffer said.

Any services UAFS can offer to the men and women who fight and put their lives on the line daily for the country and its freedoms, Schaffer said, is not enough of a thanks for everything they do.

"So we're just trying to do honor in the name of our veterans and give them a better chance at tomorrow," Schaffer said. "The slogan of our Student Veterans of America is, 'Today's students, tomorrow's leaders,' and that is absolutely everything that we're pushing to get our veterans to because menial labor can only get you so far."