RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. —Arkansas Tech University has been named one of the 10 fastest-growing institutions in its category in the United States for a seventh consecutive year.

The 2019 Almanac of Higher Education, which was published by The Chronicle of Higher Education, lists Arkansas Tech as the 10th fastest-growing public, master’s degree-granting university in the country.

Arkansas Tech achieved the distinction with 58 percent growth in enrollment during the 10-year span (2007-17) utilized for the listing.

ATU was also recognized by the 2019 Almanac of Higher Education for its position as a national leader in increasing its African American student population.

Arkansas Tech experienced a 64 percent increase in African American students, moving from 529 in 2010 to 870 in 2017. That was the 16th-greatest increase in the United States during that time frame. No other Arkansas institution ranked inside the top 100 in the U.S. for gains in African American students.

Founded in 1909, Arkansas Tech University serves more than 12,000 students on campuses in Russellville and Ozark. It offers certificates of proficiency, technical certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, an Educational Specialist degree and a Doctor of Education degree in school leadership.

