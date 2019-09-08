Magazine School District voters will decide if they want to assess themselves a 4 mill property tax increase on Tuesday.

School superintendent Dr. Beth Shumate made a presentation to a group of supporters last Tuesday and a town hall meeting was scheduled at the school cafeteria last night (Tuesday).

The vote, which would raise the school millage to 43 and overall collection rates would become 50.9 mills for Magazine rural with the addition of 3 mills for the county general and county road funds and 1.9 mills for the library.

The overall collection within the city of Magazine becomes 53.4 if the measure passes because the city collects 2.5 mills, and the overall rate within the city of Blue Mountain becomes 52.9 with the 2 mills it collects.

A 4 mill increase, without a change in assessed value, would increase a $100,000 home by $80 per year.

The vote is actually two-fold.

Information the district is presenting, Shumate said, is for a need for the school district to cover “unfunded mandates,” as well as a bond refinance which will generate funding which must be used for construction.

Unfunded mandates include a dyslexia program, a computer science course, CPR and Stop the Bleed training, distance learning fees, and an expulsion program as school districts are now required to provide digital learning opportunities for any student expelled from school.

Shumate said she has no issue with the ideas.

“They’re good things. Things that we want to do, that we think are important, but we’re to the breakover point. They’ve asked us to do all these things, but there’s no money to do them,” said Shumate.

The dyslexia program is one of the larger issues.

“(The) dyslexia (program) is great for kids. We need it to help kids with reading, but it costs us about $41,000. Computer science costs us about $12,000,” she said. “The costs for (other schools) will be different, but this is our costs.”

Besides academic requirements are operational requirements including schools being prohibited from stopping food service due to debt, school safety — Shumate estimated at a cost of $40,000 — the School Dude program, minimum wage levels for some employees, increased teacher retirement contributions, health insurance matching, and classified background checks every five years.

“All good things, but it costs, and we’re not getting any additional revenue for it,” said Shumate.

She also notes new requirements for minimum teacher salary adopted last year but said it is not a factor.

“Minimum teacher salary has nothing to do with this election,” said Shumate. “Is it a factor further down the road? One-hundred percent yes, but it has nothing to do with right now.”

She expects that to cost the district $239,417 over the next four years.

Using a per-mill generation figure of $32,030 per year, Shumate said, the revenue to the district would be $128,120 if the increase is approved.

Her estamated additional need is $133,783 per year.

“We’re not asking for more than we need. We feel like, let’s make some sacrifices on our side to be very good stewards of our money and not ask taxpayers for more than we need,” said Shumate.

Bonds

Refunding bonds the district has issued will generate an estimated $1.65 million in savings which must be spent in 36 months.

The district has a list of possible projects on which to spend the money, Shumate said, but the list is not etched in stone.

“Several of our staff members, after seeing this list, have said this might be good or this might be good, so we’re going to have to take all that information and consider all of it,” said Shumate.

For now, the list includes security enhancements at a cost of $750,000, paving the arena parking lot at $225,000 and the access road at $85,000. Others items include a roof replacement, an agriculture animal science barn and a pole barn for the maintenance department.

“Paving the arena parking lot is something the community has said very strongly they want done,” said Shumate. “And that access road.”

The paving can also be considered security, Shumate said. Other security enhancements are expected in a forthcoming report stemming from a Arkansas Department of Education security inspection.

“The safety person for ADE will give me a report of suggestions of what we can do to make our campus more safe,” said Shumate. “There are some pretty significant safety concerns. It’s very open. There’s a lot of campuses in Arkansas that are really open but we don’t live in a day and time that we can be really open anymore.”

Early voting for the election, which was approved by the school board in June, prior to Shumate taking over, began on Sept. 3 and will continue through Sept. 9 in Logan County Clerk Peggy Fitzjurls’ offices in the Booneville and Paris courthouses.

All voting on Tuesday will be at the Gloria Perry Community Center between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.