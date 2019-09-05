For those local history buffs interested, a traveling exhibit is on its way to town.

University of Central Arkansas' Torreyson Library will play home to "Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier," from Sept. 5-28.

The exhibit — produced in part by a grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council and funded by the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax — tells the story of Arkansas Territory, displayed through 15 panels that explore the history through collections of the Arkansas State Archives and branch archives the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan, Arkansas and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives in Washington, Arkansas.

"The UCA history department and the Torreyson Library are happy to have the 'Territorial Arkansas' exhibit on campus for the month of September,” Buck Foster, UCA history professor and coordinator of this exhibit, said in a news release. “This 15-panel display is a great informational piece and does an excellent job with interpreting a part of Arkansas history that is mainly forgotten."

He said many of the events and personalities that shaped the Natural State during the territorial period laid the foundation for Arkansas' statehood.

A little bit of history:

On March 2, 1819, President James Monroe signed a congressional act that established Arkansas Territory from the southern portion of Missouri Territory. The new territory was a wild frontier on the western edge of the U.S., where politicians settled debates with deadly duels. As a former colony of France and Spain, the land had only become part of the U.S. 16 years before as part of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803.

After it was established, Arkansas Territory had an influx of settlers who came in and built small communities and isolated homesteads. Territorial and county governments were set up, businesses opened and workers of various trades moved to the territory to help it flourish. Initially, Arkansas Territory included what is now Oklahoma, but after changes in boundary lines and the relocation of Native Americans further west, the territory’s land was reduced to its present size in 1828. After 17 years of being a territory, Arkansas was finally admitted to the union as the 25th state on June 15, 1836.

UCA Torreyson Library is open from 2 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the exhibit, contact Foster at 501-852-2274 or bfoster@uca.edu.

The Arkansas State Archives offers several traveling exhibits that are displayed at museums, libraries, archives, schools, historical societies and other educational or cultural institutions around the state at no cost. To schedule an exhibit at your institution, call the Arkansas State Archives at (501) 682-6900 or email state.archives@arkansas.gov. To learn more about the Arkansas State Archives and its collections visit http://archives.arkansas.gov.

