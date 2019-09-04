A person of interest has been detained in connection with a death in Booneville being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

Booneville Police Chief Rusty Lewis said the person was detained in another county and will be interviewed by Arkansas State Police investigators there. The individual, who was not identified, was reportedly taken into custody in Conway.

The State Police earlier today released a tatement regarding an investigation into the death a woman in Booneville.

The press release from the State Police states the woman's body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm identification and determine the manner and cause of death.

“Local police responded to the home about 7:55 a.m. based on the report of a domestic disturbance,” the release states. “Upon the discovery of the body, local officers secured the scene awaiting the arrival of state police special agents.”

The entire block of East South Street from Broadway to Sharpe was cordoned off in preparation for the investigative team. A neighborhood resident said the barricade was established about 8:30.

John Walker, who had commuted on Wednesday from Havana to do electrical work on a nearby building, told the Times Record he heard yelling around 7:30 a.m. from a nearby residence.

“After that yelling, the cops started to show up. I’m not sure how all of that went down,” he said. “I’ve been here twice, and now we have a homicide.”