Booneville Police Chief Rusty Lewis has confirmed a homicide investigation is ongoing in the city.

Lewis said the Arkansas State Police has arrived at an East South Street residence and has started to investigate the crime scene.

Lewis said no further information would be released at this time, including the name of the victim or suspects in the case.

The entire block of East South Street from Broadway to Sharpe has been blocked cordoned off since about 8:30 this morning according to a neighborhood resident.

Lewis said he expects to have more information available this afternoon.