As Hurricane Dorian approaches land, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas have dispatched 118 crew members to assist with potential power outage restoration efforts in Florida and South Carolina.

On Saturday, Craighead Electric dispatched 10 linemen and equipment to Glades Electric Cooperative in Moore Haven, Fla., to meet a mutual aid request.

On Sunday, the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) construction department dispatched 44 linemen and equipment to assist Orlando Utilities. The AECI right-of-way (ROW) department also dispatched approximately 24 ROW crew members.

Today, 40 linemen from C&L Electric, First Electric, Petit Jean Electric, South Central Arkansas Electric, Southwest Arkansas Electric and Woodruff Electric will depart to provide anticipated power restoration assistance to electric cooperatives in South Carolina.