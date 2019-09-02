On a hot summer evening, basketball players compete tooth-and-nail on an outdoor basketball court girded by chain link fence. The crowd cheers on the players — when they aren't laughing at one-liners from the emcee or dancing to beats from the DJ on the other side of the court, that is.

This scene is often witnessed at Rucker Park in New York City, which is widely known as ground zero for street basketball superstardom. But in the summer of 2019, Harley Wilson Park in Fort Smith became a backdrop for a scene that sought to mimic the famed Harlem basketball court.

That was the idea, anyway, behind Shannon and Shawn Palmer's and Anthony Patterson's Team Takeover summer basketball series. Their event, which they held throughout the summer every Sunday night in the park as the weather permitted, drew hundreds of people each week and even drew the mayor to their final game of the summer.

The event each Sunday also extended beyond the game of basketball, they said.

"We wanted to bring something to the community that isn’t here that would bring everybody together," said Shannon Palmer. "With all the craziness and stuff, we just want everybody to come out and have fun with family and friends, come together and enjoy some basketball."

The Palmers and Patterson first got the idea to hold basketball games in the park after Patterson, who is from New York City, was talking about things he enjoys about his former home. They put their concept in motion eight years after this conversation happened, Shannon Palmer said.

"We didn’t go looking for sponsors or anything like that — we just went ahead and got it going," Shawn Palmer said. "We can talk about it all day, but it was like, 'Just go ahead and do it.'"

It didn't cost the Palmers and Patterson much to put on the basketball games thanks to others' generosity, Shawn Palmer said. Other than the jerseys they purchased, he said, people largely donated to the event.

They became more willing to do so as the summer went on, too.

"A lot of people saw we were doing something for the community, so they volunteered their time and their talents," Patterson said.

Shawn Palmer said they expected the event to draw 50-100 people but were surprised with a crowd of about 200 their first night. They eventually worked their way up to drawing more than 400 people on Aug. 11, he said.

"This event started off a little slow, but it ended up amazing," said Ron Blackmon, who competed in the season-ending championship tournament on Aug. 25.

Because of record downpours and flash floods the day before, the Aug. 25 final tournament and contests were moved from the park to the Stephens Unit of the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club on North Sixth Street. Even though it didn't have as much of the Rucker Park feel, the event had a sentimental quality for the Palmers and Patterson, who all said they started playing basketball at that facility.

The tournament and contests, which the Palmers and Patterson said they were able to put on because of all of the support for the event, drew Mayor George McGill to present the winners with trophies from the city Parks Department.

"I began to hear about it, and the young people asked me to come down and check it out," McGill said of the event. "I dropped in and found something special."

The tournament and contests featured intense fast breaks, ambitious dunks, heavy beats from DJ PSmooth and playful jabs at players from emcee Cleavon Kursh. There was plenty of crowd participation, too — Blackmon, who jumped over a warehouse fan to win the dunk contest, was mobbed by the the crowd and other players after his winning dunk.

Blackmon, who has participated in the Team Takeover events since they began, said the Team Takeover games are the only events of their kind in Fort Smith.

"It just started, so it’s going to get better, and it’s going to get bigger," he said.

Deangelo Alexander, who is originally from Chicago, said he found out about the event from going to the park every day as he did in his hometown.

"I’m from Chicago, that’s what we do, and so I go there every day. I saw them doing it, so I just kept coming," Alexander said, adding that he enjoys the event because of how it involves children and youth.

The Palmers and Patterson plan to bring their games back next year "bigger and better" than they were in 2019. Patterson even said he envisions Team Takeover tournaments becoming "the next Bikes, Blues & BBQ" and drawing people from northwest and central Arkansas to compete.

But for now, they're enjoying the success of their first year.

"This is a great event that can bring the community together for fun and excitement," McGill said. "What it does is it gives people the opportunity to come together and enjoy the things we have to offer."

"We haven’t had anything this big in Fort Smith in 10 or 15 years, so it’s a blessing to be able to get all of these people out here together and just having a good time — family, friends, everyone coming together," Shawn Palmer said.