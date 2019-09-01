A spark in the long-running relationship between Fort Smith and Cisterna di Latina, Italy, has caught fire recently with the former mayors of the “sister cities.”

Former Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders and former Cisterna Mayor Gianni Salis hope to reinvigorate the trans-Atlantic civic bond that has existed since the early 1980s.

Although there was once annual group visits between local students and civic leaders, most of the contact between the two cities since the early 1990s has been through small groups organized by Emory Dockery of the Darby House in Fort Smith. Gen. William O. Darby, the Fort Smith native and founder of the Army Rangers, is credited with driving the Nazis out of Cisterna with his Rangers during World War II.

Cisterna never forgot. Dockery said a group of Rangers met with Salis in the early 1980s in Italy to commemorate the Battle of Cisterna and spawned what would eventually become an official “twin city” relationship, as it is known in Cisterna.

Sanders, who completed his second term as mayor in December, met with Salis in May during a family trip to Italy. They discussed reestablishing ties beyond small group tours. A May 2020 visit to Cisterna is being planned by Sanders. The last week in May is when Cisterna usually holds an annual event for Memorial Day at its national cemetery, where many American soldiers are buried, Sanders added.

“We hope to get a group from Fort Smith to go to Cisterna and be our champions to restore the activity and interest in the sister city relationship,” Sanders said Thursday.

Contact for interest

The email address fortsmithcisterna@gmail.com has been set up as a channel for people to express interest and obtain more information on potentially serving as ambassadors from Fort Smith to Cisterna in the spring 2020 visit. A video recording of the meeting by Enrico de Divitiis can be seen on YouTube.

Sanders said Friday he has been in contact with his successor, Mayor George McGill, about re-establishing a civic-level program between the sister cities.

In addition to possible student exchange programs, economic development in both cities may be an additional benefit of a restored sister city program, Sanders said.

“We’d like to get businesses from the community involved to see whether or not there is an opportunity for any economic development,” Sanders explained. “It could be anybody … You just have to use your imagination.”

There have been about 250 people from Fort Smith travel to Cisterna and about 300 people from Cisterna travel to Fort Smith over the years as part of the sister city program, Dockery added.

Former Fort Smith Mayor Ray Baker did not participate in the sister city program, Dockery said. Baker was mayor from 1991 to 2010.

Sanders said he and Salis picked up communication about three years ago and were finally able to visit in person this May during a post-retirement trip. Sanders and his wife, Dr. Sandi Sanders, left in mid-April for a trip and arrived in Cisterna on May 4.

“It never faded out, we just ignored Baker and the mayors,” said Dockery, who has made about 20 trips to Italy and Ireland for Darby tours over the years with groups of 15 to 20 people. His last trip was in 2018 and he planned to do three trips this year — one to Ireland and two to Italy. He has not been able to make the trips, he said, because his wife has been sick.

Carrickfergus, Ireland, about 10 miles north of Belfast, is where Darby’s Rangers were originally formed, Dockery explained. On one trip to Ireland, Dockery said he met Prince Phillip and one trip to the national cemetery at Cisterna coincided with a visit with then-President Bill Clinton.

Sanders, who has also been in contact with Dockery, said a couple of the most impressive things about his visit to Cisterna in May was the national cemetery and the Ninfa Gardens, or Giardino di Ninfa.

Dockery’s trips to Italy also often include a visit to Torbole near Lake Garda where Darby was killed in action April 30, 1945. A U.S. Air Force Base is nearby and several retired Army Rangers live in the area, Dockery added. His tours also take Arkansas travelers to Rome, and then south to Naples and Capri, which Dockery says is the “most romantic city.”

Origins

Bill Vines, mayor of Fort Smith between 1982 and 1991, said Salis and the people of Cisterna approached him in his first term about developing a sister city program with an American town that "had historical bonds" with Cisterna. The Battle of Cisterna — Anzio — Aprilia took place Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 1944. Darby, leader of the Rangers who fought there, was a natural fit.

A 1984 pamphlet about the "twinning" of Cisterna and Fort Smith points out then-Mayor Gianni Salis in September 1982 hosted a large delegation of Ranger veterans and the relatives of those who had given their lives there in Cisterna. The invitation was taken up by James Altieri, and Sept. 14, 1983, Vines sent a letter to Salis saying "the citizens of Fort Smith would be greatly honored to be known as a sister city of Cisterna."

A visit from the Italians to Fort Smith was organized for 1984. Vines would eventually go to Cisterna the following year with then Sebastian County Judge Bud Harper. And although Vines' attempt at public speaking in Italian drew polite laughter, they also appreciated his effort, he said. The people of Cisterna appreciated Vines' efforts even more when the speech ended. The doves of peace were released and one of the doves landed and stayed on Vines' head, he recalled. Vines bowed and the crowd of 500 or so applauded.

During the 1982 visit with the Rangers and Silas, the pamphlet notes Giulio Porcelli, Cisterna di Latina's officer of Cultural Affairs, organized a ceremony at the town hall. Despite the heavy rain, a huge crowd went to Isolabella and the Fosso Femminamorta, the site where the Rangers' operation began.

The municipality of Cisterna di Latina decided to immortalize the battle by naming a small county road where the 4th Ranger Battalion's most fierce fighting took place. Via dei Rangers, the pamphlet states, is "a symbolic memorial to a tragic moment in our history, and also as a tangible tribute to all those men who had paid the supreme sacrifice for their lofty ideals."

In Fort Smith, there are several signs at the entrance to the city limits proclaiming Cisterna, Italy, as the sister city of Fort Smith. Downtown, there is Cisterna Plaza with a statue of Darby. There are also new housing developments and streets in Fort Smith's Chaffee Crossing named in honor of Cisterna di Latina, Italy.