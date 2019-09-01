Tuesday will mark the start of the 76th annual South Logan County Fair and Livestock Show. Fair events will continue through Saturday, Sept. 7.

On Tuesday education boots will be assembled and the check-in period for home economics exhibits, with the exception of house plants, will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Baked goods will be then be judged at 7:30

The Tuesday schedule also includes the annual hay show at 5:30 p.m., followed by the hay show meal. Wrapping up the opening day will be the 13th annual kids show-de-o.all of which are sponsored by First Western Bank.

The show-de-o is a 4-H and FFA competition which provides monetary awards to the top three individual finishers in competitions which include a pedal tractor pull for kids 5 and under; a greased pig scramble for those 6 to 8.

Three-person teams of 9- to 12-year olds will compete in scarecrow stuffing — which include adult overalls, long s-sleeved shirts, something like a teddy bear for a head, and a hat — 13 to 15-year olds compete in a watermelon seed spitting contest, and those 16 to 19 compete in a hay stacking contest.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, animals may arrive on the premises but they cannot be checked-in until noon. At 6 p.m.livestock will be weighed.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission will have its aquarium on site and BHDC and elementary school tours will be conducted.

House plants will be checked in from 8 to 11 a.m. and judged from 11 to noon.

The annual rabbit show is set for 3 p.m. followed by the First Western Bank’s annual free chuckwagon dinner, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

There will also be musical entertainment at 5 p.m.

The lineup for Friday, Sept. 7, includes the sheep and goat show and beef, dairy and swine shows, all of which get underway at 8 a.m.

There is a full day of activity on Saturday, Sept. 8, including a 4-H horse show, the 4-H pullet auction, dog show, trophy presentations, the junior premium auction and checkout of livestock and poultry.

On Sunday, Sept. 8 home economics exhibits can be checked out from noon to 2 p.m.