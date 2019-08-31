Hot Springs Village Chief Operating Officer Jason Temple went over an extensive list of updates for members of the public services committee on Aug. 22.

His report showed that 2019 water tank rehab is completed with the work done on area 9 elevated tank and that the POA is awaiting 2 consecutive passing bacteriological samples, after which the tank will be brought back online.

Next year the rehabbing begins again with complete inspections of all tanks, but less rehab work expected.

Other items in the monthly report:

• Lift stations continue to be brought up to full capacity with 53 out of 64 now completely functional.

• Planning and design for treatment equipment replacement at each water treatment plant has been approved.

• Lake Lago river intake is fully functional.

• At Maderas Gardens, installation of remaining water and wastewater utility mains and services are in progress, to be completed soon.

• Water line maintenance division - completed 32 water pipe repairs and 16 sewer pipe repairs.

• Street maintenance – 43.93 tons of asphalt placed, 8 patches made, 84 trees removed, 2 culverts replaced, 6 drainage/ditch maintenance issues resolved, 6 street signs replaced.

• Solid waste management – 736,810 pounds of residential waste removed, 182,440 pounds of commercial waste, 62 special pick-ups and 439 yard waste pick-ups

• Other jobs noted in ground maintenance and building maintenance divisions – prepared DeSoto Multi-purpose trail ditch for concrete, pruned shrubs at West Gate, cleaned POA main building windows, replaced H/A unit at DeSoto firehouse, power washed DeSoto restaurant and golf pro exterior.

This committee has 3 openings. If interested, call the POA at 922-5541.

The committee’s next workshop is 8 a.m., Sept. 12, at the Police Department Training and Event Center on Balearic Road. The full committee meets again at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 19 at the same location.



