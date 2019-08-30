The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., announces its September events.

Live@5 featuring Platinum Hitz — Friday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m.

R&B band Platinum Hitz return to the Arts & Science Center on Friday, Sept. 6, bringing old school and slow jams that blend into a solid, soulful and bluesy sound, according to a news release. Members include vocalists Sharon Barksdale-Love, Lucy Blackmon Barron, Nelson Kimble, Calvin Darrough, saxophone player Darnell Cann-Ward, drummer J.P. Celestine and keyboard player Curtis Bradford.

ASC hosts musicians who play genres focused in jazz, blues, and rock & roll on the first Friday of every month. Live entertainment is played from 5-7 p.m. and the cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.

Tinkerfest 2019, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Arts & Science Center invites the public to the annual family-friendly event, Tinkerfest, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The free event is full of engaging hands-on, sensory-exploring activities.

The activity stations will include:

Sensory Gel Pad Craft. Visitors will explore oil and water while making their own relaxing gel pad.

Stress Balls. Visitors can make their own fun, personalized squishy stress balls. The balls can help calm children with autism or sensory-processing disorders, and are all-around fun for anyone.

Optical illusions. Visitors can use color, light and patterns to create deceptive and misleading images.

The Sensory Station, provided by The Discovery Network and the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock through a grant from the Blue & You Foundation, is designed to be a soothing, welcoming space for those who can experience sensory overload during public events. Visitors will find noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys, low lighting and other low-stimulation activities.

Tinkerfest 2019 is sponsored by The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation, Inc., The Discovery Network, and the Blue & You Foundation.

Boys to Black Men: The Seer is the Keeper of His Dreams. Work by Chrystal Seawood — Thursday, Sept. 12, to Saturday, Nov. 16.

Chrystal Seawood examines society’s scrutiny and judgment of young black men in her exhibition featuring portraits and interviews, according to a news release. The show opens Thursday, Sept. 12, with a free public reception from 5-7 p.m. and artist remarks at 5:30 p.m.

Seawood describes artwork as “act of justice, primarily serving those whose identities have been typecast through the rendering of other people’s imaginations.”

The Forrest City native lives in Washington, D.C., where she teaches high school English. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in digital art and design in 2008 from Henderson State University at Arkadelphia. Details: chrystalseawood.squarespace.com.

The exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank and will be on display until Saturday, Nov. 16. The reception is sponsored by Art Krewe and M.K. Distributors Inc.

About the Arts & Science Center

The Arts & Science Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gallery admission is free. Support for ASC is provided in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission. ASC is a member of the Discovery Network, a statewide program of the Museum of Discovery. For details and to sign up for upcoming event announcements, visit asc701.org.