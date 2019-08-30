The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.
Lunch menus include:
Monday, Sept. 2
The center is closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
BBQ pork rib patty, baked beans, coleslaw, hamburger bun, hot peaches and milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Chicken and dressing, cut yams, French green beans, wheat bread, apple slices and milk.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, chocolate chip cookie and milk.
Friday, Sept. 6
Garlic Rosemary chicken thigh, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbit and milk.
Strachota exercise classes and activities include:
Monday
The center is closed for Labor Day.
Wednesday and Friday
Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and line dancing.
Tuesday and Thursday
Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles, Bingo and coloring.
Thursday, Sept. 5
RSVP will be there.
Friday Sept. 6
There will be a guest speaker.
Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.