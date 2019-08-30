The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Country Kitchen, 4322 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Aug. 20. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all hand-washing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Post provided signs at hand sinks. Cutting block and can opener visibly soiled. Clean and sanitize in use food contact items at least every four hours when in use. Bag of onions on walk in floor. Keep items 6 inches off floor so they can’t absorb moisture, spills or filth from floor. Wiping cloths on counters. Rinse in use wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution between tasks. Saw single use food containers that have been washed and stored on racks in preparation area. Single service items must not be reused. Hole worn in butcher block. This item needs replaced or covered with a durable approved cutting board that can be cleaned and sanitized. Observation: Saw no sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Physical facilities visibly soiled in preparation and storage. Clean soiled areas. Equipment in preparation and storage visibly soiled. Clean soiled equipment. Waste cans in rest rooms with no lids. Provide lids. Large waste cans containing food items uncovered in preparation areas. Keep lids on these when not actively in use. Physical facilities are in disrepair in preparation and storage. When remodeling, Construct these areas as to be durable, smooth, light colored and easily cleanable. Inspector could not see the rear of walk in cooler. Provide light to check temperatures and clean by.

• Mazzio’s Italian Eatery, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 20. Manager to use time as public health control until preparation cooler is repaired. Inspector left card and manager is to contact inspector when preparation cooler maintains proper food temperature.

• Subway, 8001 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 20. Follow up Assessment regards item #20 only: Proper cold holding temperatures, in compliance.

• DELTA - ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St. Date of inspection Aug. 26. Observed an opening near the hot water tank. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Wiping cloths were observed sitting on the counters in the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• Hazel Fine Deli Grocery, 2510 S. Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 26. All critical violations were corrected during time of inspection.

• Hazel Street Food Mart, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 28. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• Country Donuts, 208 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Aug. 20. Observation: Ceiling tiles are soiled throughout the establishment and need to be replaced. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair.

• Edgewood Elementary School, 4100 W. 32rd Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 20. Observed gnats in ware wash area. The premises shall be free of insects, and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence. This was corrected during time of inspection. A pest control is in place. Observation: Establishment does not have any testing strips to measure the concentration of the sanitizing solution. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.