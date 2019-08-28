South Logan County has a new veteran’s service officer in Mary Garman. She fills a position that has been vacant since June.

Garman is available on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week in Room 13 of the courthouse in Booneville.

A veteran herself who served a tour in Iraq as a nurse, Garman comes to the position after retiring from Fort Chaffee.

Services the office provides include helping veterans apply for benefits, including educational and basic healthcare eligibility, acquiring a missing DD214, and taking advantage of the newly effective VA mission Act, which allows veterans to use local healthcare providers, Garman said.

She can also assist spouses file for benefits upon the death of a veteran, and help obtain a grave marker.

Garman is available by phone at 675-5650. There will be a meet and greet for Garman in the courthouse, ironically on Patriot’s Day, Sept. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m.

In the meantime, Garman said, “the coffee pot is always full,” if a veteran needs assistance.