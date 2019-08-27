Despite the creation of an institutional police force, Fort Smith Public Schools remains committed to its partnership with the Fort Smith Police Department for school resource officers.

The school board unanimously approved Monday a memorandum of understanding with the city for the program.

“The SRO program with the Fort Smith Police Department represents an annual investment of each entity of approximately $120,000 in the safety and security of our students,” Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker said. “The memorandum of understanding details the responsibilities of the district and city within this partnership.”

According to the memorandum, the goal of the program is to establish positive professional relationships between the officers, students, parents, staff and administration. It is also tasked with working to “prevent juvenile delinquency and assist in student character development,” provide a safe learning environment and provide educational programs to prevent crime or discipline issues.

“The SROs are to provide for the protection of life and property, assist in crisis intervention counseling, and safety and drug awareness education while developing positive interaction with students in the FSPSD,” the memorandum states. “The FSPD will assign one of its officers to be the SRO Supervisor.”

In return, the district will provide office space, a police parking space at the campuses assigned, radio to be used for district communications and internet capabilities.

In addition to working for a safe learning environment and educating students on community resources, officers will provide monthly reports and meet with a supervisor. Fort Smith Safety and Security staff may be present. The officers will not discipline students but address law enforcement concerns and violations. They are subject to state law, school board policy and Fort Smith Police Department regulations, to which they report.

Principals concerned about officers not adequately fulfilling their responsibilities may contact the supervisor who will work to resolve any issues with the officers. If issues still persist, additional meetings with the supervisor, principal, superintendent and police chief may be held. Officers will be dismissed or reassigned at the discretion of the Fort Smith Police Chief.

The district implemented an institutional police force at the beginning of this month. Officers went from being certified school security officers employed by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office to police officers employed by Fort Smith schools, but it was noted from the beginning an intent to retain the relationship with the Police Department.

Brubaker said there are four school resource officers plus the three now-police officers. The memorandum will remain in effect until the end of June 2020.

Other security considerations

The FBI Little Rock office released a general awareness statement last week about information shared of possible school shootings in Kentucky on Wednesday and Arkansas on Thursday.

The FBI has not been able to identify the source of the alleged threat, according to several statements.

“At this time no corroborating evidence or useful details have been uncovered in regard to the information provided to the FBI,” an Arkansas State Police press release states.

A statement posted on the Fort Smith School District Facebook page says it has not been made aware of a threat against the schools or community. The information has been reviewed by law enforcement officials through a “research-based threat assessment” and is currently classified as the lowest risk possible, the statement says.

The Fort Smith Police Department says it takes all threats seriously and continues to work with the district out of an “abundance of caution.”

Similar versions of the statement were shared by other local districts, noting many are taking additional security measures and are communicating with law enforcement. No details of tactical measures were shared to protect students and staff.

“Your child’s safety is of the u(t)most importance to use,” the statement says. “We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff, not only this week but in the weeks, months and years to come.”

Alma students are encouraged to attend school on Thursday, but they will not be counted absent if parents choose to keep their children home out of safety concerns. Students will be allowed to make up any assignments missed on that day.

If more “specific or credible information is received,” local law enforcement agencies, state and local school officials and Arkansas residents will be notified.

Anyone with additional information about a threat of violence at a school or other public place is encouraged to call local law enforcement. Fort Smith police can be reached at (479) 709-5100.