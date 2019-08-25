Booneville residents who need to pay a water bill now have a plethora of avenues in which to do so.

“You can come in, as normal, there’s a drop box, you can come in with a credit card or you can call your credit card in or you can go to the webpage and pay your bill online,” water department superintendent Larry Maness said last week.

Credit card payments have been possible about a year, but the website has only been active for about a month.

Maness said the additional payment choices were added to provide more opportunities rather than by request.

“A lot of times if somebody is out of town they’ll say ‘I forgot to pay my water bill,’” said Maness. “Now they can do it.”

Besides making bill payments the website — www.bnvlwater.com — lets users learn what to do to establish service, print applications for service, read the water quality reports, and learn water conservation tips.

In addition to the website the department has added a Facebook page

“We post when we have a water line break,” said Maness. “Rockline was going to run their pumps Wednesday so we posted on there so people knew there would be low water pressure.”

That same information can be disseminated via text message through the website for those who sign up for alerts.

“Yesterday morning I put out an alert to all of our subscribers that hey might have low water pressure, so if you subscribe you are going to get emergency alerts as well,” said Tina Bulger, who operates the website.