The Booneville School Board had no options when it came to hiring a construction management firm to oversee the creation of the school district’s new wellness center to be located inside Booneville Elementary School.

That’s because Circle M Construction was the only bidder for the project.

But, Circle M is no stranger to the school, or the area.

Over the last decade the company oversaw the new Logan County Detention Center in Paris that opened in June, construction of the Reflection Point cross north of the city, the tornado safe room located between the district’s high school and junior high, Magazine’s Diamondback Arena, and renovating the armory for use as a pre-kindergarten/physical education and Boys & Girls Club facility.

After the board approved hiring Circle M, Booneville Schools Superintendent Trent Goff said he would be setting up a meeting between Circle M officials, architectural firm representatives, and a dental supply company to start formulating the plan for the facility.

Goff said the State Fire Marshal has already signed off on the project and the district is now awaiting the Arkansas Department of Education will give its blessing to the project.

Construction, Goff hopes, will start in September. Goff added he is still in hopes the clinic, which will include medical, dental and optometry care, will be operational for the second semester of this school year, which started last Tuesday.

In other matters discussed during last week’s meeting the board was told the new web based telephone system it approved is progressing and that the initial goal of having an intercom system up and running at the elementary school when school started was accomplished.

Goff said he hopes the entire system will be operational in September. He added it doesn’t appear, at this time, the district will have to change any telephone numbers or go to a toll free number.

The board was also given an overview of the ACT Aspire and other test results released in July, with building principals discussing both high points and what actions will be taken to address shortcomings.

At the high school Amy Goers said that is to focus on reading, from day one, literally as students spent part of their first day in school picking out reading material.

At the junior high, Josh Walker said the school had growth in that they had two groups of students move from the close to standards category to the ready category and that the school again had none in the bottom, needs improvement category.

While there was a net change of two groups of students moving from close to ready, there were some who regressed, including a grade in math and science. To address that, Walker said, the school has added a National Board Certified math teacher and moved a “rock star” science teacher from elementary to junior high.

At the elementary school, Jyme Beth Diffee said, the school was one of 10 recognized statewide for growth. In the Guy Fenter Educational Cooperative, BES showed the highest combined growth on the Aspire and MAP tests given to those younger that third grade, with a jump of 12.62 percent.