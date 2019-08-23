Sebastian County sheriff's deputies on Monday found more than a pound of methamphetamine at a Huntington residence.

Deputies arrested five adults and one juvenile after they discovered the meth with pills, other drugs and paraphernalia were discovered inside the residence off Pine Street. A deputy first noticed the residence after he saw several vehicles outside and knew the owner of the home was on parole, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Mansfield police assisted the sheriff's deputies in the arrests and drug seizure.