The City of Booneville received a fifth bill from the engineering firm working on its sidewalk and trail connection that has been approved by the Department of Transportation.

However, city clerk Gayleene West said, she has been instructed by Mayor Jerry Wilkins not to pay the bill.

The city has previously paid four invoices from the Conway company, totalling $12,213. The fifth invoice is for $1,283.25.

The sidewalk project has been froth with delays, including some created locally, and is nearing two years old, with the plan winning approval about 16 months ago.

The estimated $165,000 project calls for sidewalks calls for completion of tie ins for the two bridges between Marcelle Phillips and Veteran’s parks, as well as installation of sidewalks from the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County at Seventh and Kennedy along Seventh Street to McCandless.

There will be an additional block of sidewalk from McCandless between Seventh and Eighth streets, connecting the sidewalks that currently run to both the junior and senior high schools.

The project also calls for a pedestrian crossing beacon at Seventh and Broadway (Highway 23) which will be solar powered.

Once completed, there will be sidewalks essentially connecting the downtown with all schools as sidewalks from downtown to the municipal complex are already in place.