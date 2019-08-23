The Central High Cougars dominated the stat sheet but couldn't punch the ball in enough to break a 6-6 tie at Dollarway

In an abbreviated two-quarter scrimmage, the Helena-West Helena Central Cougars dominated the stat sheet Tuesday night but couldn’t punch the ball in enough to break a 6-6 tie at Dollarway against hometown Cardinals.

Ahmad Jones scored the only touchdown for the Cougars on a 40-yard pass play from Sophomore Quarterback Clayton Dyer. The Cougars had another long pass for a touchdown called back when they were flagged for not having a mouthpiece in.

CHS Head Coach Russell Smith saw a lot to be encouraged about in the team’s only tuneup prior to the opening of the regular season in two weeks on the road against the Earle Bulldogs. He said, “We played really well on the defensive side of the football. We stopped the run and we had a good pass rush.”

Offensively, Smith was encouraged by the passing of Dyer and the progress of his young offensive line. But he added that both need to be more aggressive saying, “Clayton needs to hit the hole hard more consistently and we have got to do a better job blocking the trap. But we have improved a lot and we can correct those things before we get to Earle.”

Smith also noted that the group had to reduce the number of penalties. He added, “We just had too many penalties. You can’t have a lot of flags and win big games.”

Dyer was 11-13 passing for 129 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Cougars had 84 yards on the ground with John Oliver leading the way with 32 yards on five carries.