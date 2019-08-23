FORT SMITH, Ark. – Baptist Health Urgent Care will open a seventh urgent care center in Fort Smith next month. The new center will be located at 7600 Rogers Ave., by Hank’s Furniture.

Baptist Health, in a joint venture with Urgent Team, one of the Southeast’s largest independent operators of urgent and family care centers, currently has urgent care centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Cabot, Bryant and Benton.

“We are very pleased, as we continue our expansion, to open an on-demand urgent care center in the Fort Smith community. We look forward to serving the people of Fort Smith and we remain committed to providing quality, affordable and convenient medical care to all ages,” said Mike Dupuis, Urgent Team Division Vice President.

Baptist Health Urgent Care-Fort Smith will open Monday, Sept. 16, and provide urgent and family care, as well as wellness services on a walk-in basis. For added convenience, patients can schedule a same day or next day visit online with Hold My Spot™. The center will be open seven days a week and will treat the following non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and conditions:

• Asthma and allergies

• Ear and eye injuries

• Flu, colds and viral illnesses

• Skin conditions, including burns

• Bites, stings, allergic reactions

• Stitches

• Broken bones, sprains, strains

• School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

• Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

• Immunizations and vaccinations

• Urinary tract infections

• Occupational health services

• Medically supervised weight loss

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Most insurance plans, including TRICARE, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit card will be accepted.