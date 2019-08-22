Four closed bank branches in Arkansas, including the former home of Regions Bank in Booneville, will be sold in an online only auction, with a bid deadline of Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.

According to promotional material, the building at 127 East Main Street in Booneville is roughly 4,984 square feet sitting on 1.2 acres.

In addition to the bank building in Booneville, there are buildings in Trumann, Jonesboro, and England available in what is being labeled an absolute auction in which all properties will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

There will be a 10 percent buyers premium added to the winning bid amount and winning bidder must close in 20 days.

For more information on the properties, or 16 other former bank branches in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, pick up a flyer outside the former Regions Bank here or visit www.auctionmanagementcorp.com.