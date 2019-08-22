OG&E presented a check to Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus on August 12, 2019, for $35, 944.26 as part of an energy-saving initiative.

ATU-Ozark, along with the Russellville campus, replaced outdated lighting systems with LED lights in across the campuses. ATU-Ozark worked with the energy company, OG&E to perform the updates. Performance Services of Little Rock also partnered with ATU-Ozark to plan and implement the energy efficiency program.

“The ATU Ozark project was an LED lighting upgrade that also included the installation of OS (occupancy sensors) in classrooms, offices, restrooms, and maintenance/storage closets. All light fixtures on the campus were upgraded to T8 LED tubes,” stated Rob Ratley, the OG&E Arkansas Community Affairs Manager.

The project, which includes both indoor and outdoor lighting, will positively impact the Ozark Campus. In addition to the one-time payment of $35,944.26, the upgrade to energy-efficient LED tubes and OS will realize the Ozark Campus approximately 326,000 kWh saved annually with an estimated annual savings of approximately $25,000.

Bruce Sikes, ATU-Ozark Chancellor, recognized the impact the lighting project has not only on the university campus but also the community as a whole.

“OG&E is a huge community supporter. They diligently worked with ATU-Ozark to ensure the sustainability of the project, including present and future benefits for our campus.

He continued, “OG&E’s involvement fits seamlessly with the Ozark Campus’ mission to provide a quality educational environment to enable all students to learn the skills require for them to become contributing members of the workforce and society.”

Ratley added, “OG&E is here to support our customers so they may maintain a better lifestyle. We are proud to work with ATU-Ozark. This project was an encouraging project to know these lights would have an impact on future generations.”

For more information about ATU-Ozark, please visit www.atu.edu/ozark.