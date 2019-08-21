THEFTS

CHAPEN DRIVE, 5500 BLOCK: A checkbook, no value listed, was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ROBERT PAUL ELLINGBURG OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A HACKETT WOMAN reported her daughter transferred $21 from her checking account to her boyfriend without her permission.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his neighbor threatened to kill him.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

MICHAEL CAMERON NANCE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of 2-10 grams of methamphetamine, a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

BRANDON MICHAEL BAUBLIT OF ALMA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and a parole violation.