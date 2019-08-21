From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports

FCSO checks on man following complaint

Faulkner County deputies rushed to a Vilonia home to check on a 46-year-old man after his ex-mother-in-law called police saying he was suicidal.

According to an incident report, authorities were alerted shortly before 6:30 p.m. that the Vilonia man was “making semi-suicidal statements” and that his former family members were concerned about him.

The 70-year-old woman who called the sheriff’s office said the man called her and began “apologizing profusely and stated he was going to make everything OK tonight” and that her daughter received an alarming phone call from the Vilonia man the same night. According to the complainant, the Vilonia man called his ex-wife but did not say anything when she answered. His ex-wife said that while he did not say anything, she could hear “a gun shot” in the background, according to the report.

Deputies tried to call the Vilonia man. However, when the call “went straight to voicemail,” they rushed to his Bayou Road residence.

Deputies knocked on the man’s front door several times, but no one answered the door. Because the door was partially open and no one responded when the two deputies yelled out that they were with the sheriff’s office, the two went inside the home to make sure the man was OK.

“After a minute or so, the man came out of the back bedroom,” the report reads in part. “He advised me that he had been going to the bathroom and did not hear us knock. He stated he did hear us announce ‘Sheriff’s Office.’”

The man proceeded to tell authorities he was not suicidal and that it is a “recurring theme” for his ex-wife to call authorities on him. The Vilonia man also thanked the deputies for coming into the residence to check on him following the complaint they received, the report states.

Rental issues

A Conway man was arrested Aug. 10 after reportedly stealing items that a Little Rock resident had moved into a Lakeview Circle residence.

Police were called to the residence in question around 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10 regarding a possible fight.

When authorities arrived on scene, they learned a 64-year-old Little Rock man was having issues getting his belongings and that Donald Gene Kirby had been taking items from the apartment he’d rented.

Kirby claimed the Little Rock man was behind on his rent and said he “got rid of most of” the man’s belongings “in an effort to get some of the money he lost by not being able to rent the apartment.” However, authorities learned the rental agreement was made with another individual and Kirby never gave that man the money the Little Rock man paid for the apartment.

Kirby was arrested and charged with theft of property following the incident.

Sex offender arrested

A Greenbrier man was arrested earlier this month for reportedly failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities went to a residence on Laramie Road to pick up 51-year-old John Michael Morosky due to the active warrant.

When deputies pulled up to the Greenbrier home, they noticed four men sitting outside. When they asked if Morosky was home at the time, one of the men stood up and said “that is me.”

According to the report, Morosky maintained that he was in compliance. However, the deputies confirmed the warrant was active and arrested him onsite.