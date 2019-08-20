Oh baby, the national trend of low birth rates will slightly hinder Fort Smith Public School enrollment this next decade.

Board of Education Vice President Bill Hanesworth asked in April why the district lost nearly 200 students over a five-year span and what it means going forward.

A demographer’s report released last week confirmed statements from Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker about smaller numbers because of declining birth rates as an “echo of the Great Recession” in 2008.

The report analyzes how many children were born within district boundaries and compares the number to district-enrolled kindergartners five years later, creating a birth-to-enrollment ratio.

The ratio, less than one, was the highest at 0.837 in 2018-19 and lowest at 0.747 in 2011-12. The remaining students are home-schooled, attending other local schools or out of district transfers.

There were 1,600 births in 2007 and only 1,273 in 2013. Five years later, kindergarten enrollment was 1,268 in 2011 and 1,065 in 2018, respectively.

“This trend is happening all across the country. This is not a Fort Smith phenomenon,” Templeton said. “The millennials are not having children as early. They’re waiting to marry and they’re waiting to have children, which is slowing down kindergarten enrollments.”

Pausing parenthood

Pew Research Center says millennials were born from 1981 to 1996. They will be turning 23 to 38 this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, births consistently declined the last four years and dropped to a 32-year low in 2018 at 3.7 million births.

A CDC report says the number of births for women ages 20 to 34 have decreased 2.6% from 2017 to 2018, with a 4% fewer for those 20 to 24.

Births to women 35 to 49 years old, however, increased an average of 2.3%, the report states.

An NPR report says the cost of parenthood — lack of required parental leave, high insurance and childcare costs, low wages despite a strong economy — and negative views about America’s future and political climate are all factors in the decision to have children and when.

National student loan debt totals $1.5 trillion; millennials say they want financial stability before having kids. 2018 college grads owe an average of $30,000, Business Insider reported. A Huffington Post report says baby boomers needed 306 hours at a minimum wage job to pay off four years of college. Millennials needed to work 4,459 hours.

Giving birth isn’t cheap, either. A vaginal delivery without complications or sterilization at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith is nearly $11,000, the Times Record previously reported, but the estimate doesn’t include insurance contributions. FAIR Health reports the average cost with insurance in Arkansas is $5,500.

Other concerns include maternal mortality rates — the United States has the highest in the developed world at about 700 deaths per year — and housing costs. A recent study by the Urban Institute shows residents in Fort Smith, Los Angeles and Baltimore spend a similar income percentage on housing.

Fort Smith’s future

The birth rates aren't great, Templeton said, but Fort Smith shouldn’t be overly concerned.

First, job creation and housing development at Chaffee Crossing are expected to increase enrollment at Barling and Woods Elementary, because of single family and multifamily housing opportunities. Some developments, however, are designed solely for Arkansas Colleges of Health Education students and won’t yield additional students.

Second, the district doesn’t have space for major growth right now. Templeton said the district is using 95% of its functional capacity at elementary campuses.

“You’re virtually full, which is what is causing some of the issues with the (class sizing) and transferring that is happening at the grade levels,” Templeton said.

Elementary schools will see an automatic decline when the third and fifth grades, the largest in the district, move to junior high.

Templeton said the 2021-22 grade restructuring plan will also help capacity, because sixth grade will be moved to junior highs and both high schools are receiving upgrades to incorporate ninth grade. The elementary campuses will lose about 1,100 students and drop the utilization rate to 80%.

“I think it’s going to naturally take some of the pressure off the leveling and grade capping that has been happening,” Templeton said.

The average district growth/decline rate will hover at 0.14% the next decade. If the district maintains the 2018 0.837 birth to enrollment ratio, there could be 190 added residential students in 2028, not including transfers. Templeton said zone remapping could be used to alleviate additional future capacity issues.

Fort Smith is the fifth largest district in the state behind Springdale, Little Rock, Bentonville and Rogers. Northwest Arkansas districts experienced the most growth from 2013 to 2018. Conway and Greenwood also grew during that time.

“There are natural demographic trends we’re seeing nationwide, and part of what we’re working on is trying to make our district as competitive as possible to attract and retain students,” Brubaker said.

Capital projects including the career and technology center, inaugural one-year internship and diversity recruitment program are efforts used to promote the city and district.