The Sebastian County Conservation District is selling a variety of trees and plants as a way to raise money and educate Sebastian County residents.

The agency launched its Annual Tree and Plant Pre-Sale on Wednesday. Karen Brazzeal, marketing director for the Conservation District, said the event is both the agency's yearly fundraiser and a means to provide trees and plants to residents who live in the district. The agency wants to promote growing native plants, trees and shrubs, as well as pollination in the area.

"Basically, we're just trying to put a face on growing the native plants, trees and shrubs and pollination, and that's an excellent way to do this, by educating our public about these plants," Brazzeal said.

Brazzeal said a guidebook with information about the plants and trees that are available through the presale, including hardwood trees, deciduous flowering shrubs, evergreens, nut trees, vines and ferns, fruit trees and wild flowers, is available on the agency's website.

The funds derived from this presale will be used to help with different programs the agency is implementing throughout Sebastian County, Brazzeal said. However, the ultimate goal for the initiative is mostly to be a conservation service to the community.

"It's an annual fundraiser, our only annual fundraiser, and basically, it's just more of a service rather than a profit-making type of thing," Brazzeal said. "So while there could be a gain at some point, we price (the plants and trees) so low, I think you'll see from the price sheets that they're very nicely priced to where (they are) affordable and it's not necessarily for a profit."

The presale will continue through Sept. 10, Brazzeal said via email. The ordered trees and plants will be delivered in February. An order form is also available on the Sebastian County Conservation District website. Those with questions about the presale can email William Baggett at William.Baggett@ar.nacdnet.net or call the agency's offices and ask for either Baggett or Logan Reather at (479) 646-8300 ext. 3260.