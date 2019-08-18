University of Arkansas at Fort Smith police have a message for everyone this school year: be prepared.

UAFS Police Chief Ray Ottman said students, faculty and anyone who might visit the university should be aware of regulations and services on campus. These include several modifications UAFS police have made to their procedures, including their use of drones, enhanced officer presence and instructive courses.

Ottman said UAFS police in the 2018-19 school year did not see an increase in any particular types of reports, which in years past have included burglary, dating violence, stalking, motor vehicle thefts and drug offenses. However, he anticipates a possible uptick in reports in the 2019-20 school year because of a continued department-wide focus on officer presence from the previous school year.

"It doesn’t necessarily increase incidents, but if you’re more present in certain areas, you’re going to make more contacts. We were happy with the results of that, because we were noticing a lot of people on campus who were not a student, who were not faculty, who were not staff, who might have been playing Pokemon or getting Chick-Fil-A. They might have been coming on campus for those things," said Ottman. "We were finding more and more people on campus, and that’s good for us. It trends well for us, and it’s also a beautiful campus. People come out here, ride their bikes. We’re proud of that."

Even if students or faculty have no reason to report a crime, Ottman still recommended they connect with campus police through the Rave Mobile app. He also recommended they make preparations to report crimes — including keeping their phones charged and being vigilant — if they need to.

Ottman also said people visiting campus or driving in the area need to be mindful of pedestrians. He said the university has worked with the city of Fort Smith to more clearly mark crosswalks, which he hopes will keep drivers from accidentally endangering motorists. But if motorists do violate crosswalk regulations on campus, he said, police will address the motorist with a first-time warning.

Motorists should also be mindful of traffic patterns in and around campus, Ottman said.

"If you work in Fort Smith be aware that college is back in session, that public school is back in session. Kids are getting dropped off, picked up at different times," he said. We’re back into that route, so be aware of it, and give yourself extra time and extra patience."

Police during this school year will also enhance focus on several social issues that could potentially affect campus life. One such topic is sexual assault, which police hope to address through teaching their Rape Aggression Defense Program for women. Ottman said one of his officers recently gained certification to teach the class after not having the program on campus for a couple of years.

Police will also focus on training for active shooter situations, Ottman said.

Although Ottman said his force has not acquired any advanced technology over the summer, he said his officers this school year will use drones from the university to monitor events such as graduation day. He said this could help them with crowd control and preventing congestion on campus.

Police could also potentially use the drones in conjunction with the university's data analysis program.

Beyond the new additions for the school year, Ottman encourages residents to come and visit UAFS.

"Our students offer high-quality productions of plays, of musicals. Our athletic teams are nationally competitive," he said. "We want people to get on campus."