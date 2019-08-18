LITTLE ROCK – The Reform Alliance reported Friday more than 430 Arkansas students now have the opportunity to receive a customized education through a Succeed Scholarship.

“As of today, all of Succeed Scholarship Program funds for the 2019-2020 school year have been awarded.” announced Valerie Pruitt, Executive Director of The Reform Alliance “These scholarships ensure students with learning challenges, and those in full-time foster care can attend a school that best suits their individual needs, regardless of location. This gives our most vulnerable students a greater opportunity for academic success.”

Thanks to the support of Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas 92nd General Assembly, an increase in funding for the Succeed Scholarship Program allowed 200 more student scholarships for the upcoming school year. Their dedication to the program, along with that of Secretary Johnny Key and the Arkansas Department of Education, have been invaluable to the success of the scholarship program.

“Through the expanded Succeed Scholarship, more families are choosing opportunities that best meet the educational needs of their students. This is truly a student-focused program.”- Johnny Key, Secretary of Education

“The Succeed Scholarship is a huge win for families who are trying to get the best possible education for their children. It has given many families access to opportunities that would have otherwise been out of reach due to financial constraints.” -Misty Newcomb, Executive Director of Prism Education Center

The Succeed Scholarship Program awards scholarships for students with disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act to attend a school which offers a better educational environment for them. Eligible students may receive up to $6800 in aid annually. For more information on the Succeed Scholarship Program, please visit www.thereformalliance.org