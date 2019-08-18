With historic flooding this spring, Arkansas’ soybean acreage dropped to its lowest point since 1960, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service crops resurvey figures released Aug. 12.

When NASS released its June 30 acreage report, the organization said it would resurvey soybean and cotton crops in Arkansas, as a wet spring and flooding delayed planting or forced replanting.

The new figures peg Arkansas soybeans at 2.65 million acres, down 590,000 acres from 2018. The June acreage report had Arkansas’ “harvested acreage” at 2.95 million acres. Last year, Arkansas farmers harvested 3.24 million acres of soybeans.

“The standout stat in this is soybean acres,” said Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “If my eyes don't deceive me, that would be the lowest soybean harvested acreage since 1960 — which clocked in at 2.44 million acres.”

NASS conducted its survey for the June Acreage report around June 1, Stiles added. At that time, Arkansas' cotton acreage was estimated at 91 percent planted. Soybeans were estimated to be just 54 percent planted, versus the five-year average of 79 percent.

Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the Division of Agriculture, said he was surprised at the new NASS number.

“I thought we might be slightly below 3 million acres, but not 300,000 acres from the previous estimate,” Ross said. “I believe that the acreage could go up some because additional acreage of soybean was planted after the survey deadline.”

Ross saw farmers planting beans during the first week of August as he drove across the state.

“The bigger surprise is the state average yield at 51 bushels per acre,” Ross said, adding that he was expecting the state average yield to be somewhere in the mid-40s. “Depending on the weather conditions for the remainder of the season, we could have some good yields, but over half of your soybean crop was planted after the first of June.

Compared with the 2018 planted acreage and the five-year average planted acreage, the first of June we were behind 25% and 34%, respectively, Ross added. Previous research indicates that a soybean crop planted the first of June has already lost between 7-13% of its maximum yield due to delayed planting.

"I’m hoping the remainder of the growing season has moderate weather conditions and we don’t have an early frost," Ross said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, heavy rainfall, flooding and other adverse events prevented more than 19.4 million acres of crops from being planted across the country and most significantly in the Midwest, which saw a sharp decline in corn, soybean and wheat.

Overall, it’s an increase of nearly 17.5 million prevented plant acres from this time last year and is the highest number reported since 2007 when the USDA began releasing the report, the agency said. The USDA data released Monday will continue to be updated through January as the season progresses.

Among the hardest-hit states were Ohio, Arkansas, Michigan and Mississippi, according to the USDA data. In Oklahoma alone, more than 242,831 acres that normally would be planted with crops are lying fallow this year. That number includes 115,007 acres of soybeans and 59,578 acres of upland cotton in fields where farmers were prevented from planting.

“Agricultural producers across the country are facing significant challenges and tough decisions on their farms and ranches,” USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said in a news release. “We know these are in challenging times for farmers, and we have worked to improve flexibility of our programs to assist producers prevented from planting.”

In the worst-hit county in Oklahoma, LeFlore County, insured farmers were prevented from planting on 18 percent of the county's agricultural land.

Beth Burger and Doug Caruso of the The Columbus Dispatch in Ohio contributed to this report.