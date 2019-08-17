THEFTS

TOWSON AVENUE, 1000 BLOCK: Owners of the Hilltop Bar reported theft of $5,000 in cash, an electric skillet and a cable box. A suspect from Mountainburg was listed in the police report.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 3600 BLOCK: Copper wire valued at $150 and other items worth $120 were reported stolen in a residential burglary with $640 in damage to windows and doors, according to a police report.

SOUTH 14TH STREET, 1300 BLOCK: An iPhone valued at $999 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 32ND STREET, 4800 BLOCK: Prescription medication valued at $240 was reported stolen.

NORTH 44TH STREET: Property valued at $910 was reported stolen, including a 32-inch TV, PS3 and a push mower.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

TOWSON AVENUE, 3700 BLOCK: A counterfeit $20 bill was passed to purchase $3 in corn dogs at Sonic.