Arkansas State Trooper Tyler Porter confirmed one minor child was killed in an accident on Sunday, August 4 in Paris.

Porter said the crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kalamazoo and Old Military Road where a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Dylan Diehl, traveling eastbound on Old Military Road failed to stop at the intersection, hitting a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Robert Hood, traveling westbound on Kalamazoo.

County Judge Ray Gack said that this was the worst outcome that could happen to anyone and he understands emotions are running high during this time

“I understand during a time such as this that everyone needs to blame someone or something, but the fact is that the stop signs were visible and that the cause of the wreck was due to the negligence of the driver not stopping at the intersection.”

Judge Gack said that the county has listened to the concerned citizens over the issue of the intersection and wants to be proactive to try to prevent another accident from happening in the future.

“We have made the intersection an all-stop now. Similar to a 4-way stop, all traffic at the intersection will stop before going.”

Judge Rack said the all-stop will hope to slow people down on the county roads and help drivers be more aware of their surroundings.

“The goal is for drivers to stop like you are supposed to before taking off, but the concern is that drivers will briefly stop and assume the other driver is also stopping which will result in a person being in the middle of the intersection anyway.”

The county is urging all drivers to fully stop and check the other roadways for traffic before traveling through the intersection.

“The best we can do right now is to add the all-way stop and ask drivers to be more aware. We know this will not completely stop the problem because there are too many distracted drivers on the roads but we hope this will help.”