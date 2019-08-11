For the past three years the Booneville Public Library has been the host sight for our community home school participants.

The children that come, participate in various STEM activities including coding, sewing, and interactive technology. The library ensures a safe environment for the children to come and learn.

“Our mission is to inspire kids to interact with one another through team experiments, and spark interests in certain topics that they would find in the books our library carries,” said librarian Brittany Downs. “Our staff strives to make learning fun, and to allow these children to socialize with one another while learning in a neutral environment.Join us on Thursdays to find out for yourself how amazing this program really is.”