THEFTS

NORTH 50TH STREET, 2900 BLOCK: A weed eater, a chainsaw, a leaf blower and a jigsaw valued at $415 were reported stolen in a break-in.

MILE TREE DRIVE, 8400 BLOCK: A set of keys, a bank bag, a book and a checkbook valued at $3 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

RIVERCREST DRIVE, 200 BLOCK: Money in the amount of $700 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

8001 ROGERS AVE.: A riding lawnmower valued at $900 was reported stolen from Lowe's.

8001 ROGERS AVE.: A skateboard, a duffel bag and a car stereo valued at $1,150 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in at Lowe's.

NORTH 50TH STREET, 3700 BLOCK: A cash register valued at $400 was reported stolen in a burglary at Variedades Salvadorenas.

TOWSON AVENUE, 1000 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

ASSAULTS

ANDRE JAPAN PATTERSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery and misdemeanor fleeing on foot, refusal to submit to arrest, obstructing governmental operations and theft of less than $1,000 of property.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his stepdaughter withdrew $200 from his bank account without his knowledge.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her friend asked her cash two checks for $360 from a closed bank account.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a check for $34 had been cashed in her name without her approval.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her ex-boyfriend had texted her repeatedly and threatened to kill her.

AN EMPLOYEE AT NEIGHBORHOOD MINI MART, 1223 South Greenwood Ave., reported his girlfriend threatened to shoot him after he refused to sell her anything.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her brother told her he was going to put her in a grave after he pushed her down stairs and punched her in the face.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

DAVID CHARLES LACY OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.

KENYA ASHANTI MOSLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a felony failure to appear warrant out of Washington County, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith and a parole violation.

ANTHONY STEPHEN BADGER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance.