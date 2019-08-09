Sallisaw police are investigating an false bomb threat Wednesday.

Police at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday received a phone call that the Cherokee Nation Tag Office in Sallisaw had received a bomb threat. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol explosive detection dog did not detect any explosives inside the building or close by, according to a Police Department news release.

Police are investigating the threat and are following active leads, the release states.

Sequoyah County sheriff's deputies, Sallisaw firefighers, Cherokee Nation marshals and County Emergency Management personnel assisted police and troopers in the incident, the release states.