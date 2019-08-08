The only person to submit a petition for candidacy during the filing period that ended at noon on Aug. 1, Brandy Moore will be running unopposed for the Magazine School Board seat she currently holds.

If it seems like Brandy Moore has been a school board candidate for several years it’s because she has been.

Last year Moore ran unopposed for the final year of a term originally held by Leanna Jones.

Then the board president, Jones resigned her position prior to the 2017-2018 school year due to a state law preventing her from being involved in the hiring of a close family member.

Moore, who had campaigned unsuccessfully for a board position in September of 2016, was then appointed to the seat.

That required Moore to run for the remaining year on Jones’s term last year.

Moore will now have the seat for a full five-year term.

In 2017 the state legislature passed a law moving school elections from their traditional September date. School boards were permitted to select either the May primary date or the November General Election date for elections. Magazine’s board opted for a November vote.

A law that took effect this year permits officials to open no polls if there are no contested races on a given ballot as is the case with Moore.