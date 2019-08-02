Moffett Public School has postponed its start date for the 2019-20 academic year because of the historic flooding.

A post on the school website says classes will resume Monday, Aug. 12. The delay was caused due to the late arrival of temporary classrooms and air conditioning units.

“We apologize to all parents that this late start date may affect negatively but we feel it is in the best interest of the students,” the statement says. “The hygienist has tested the surface and air quality and has deemed everything safe.”

Moffett faculty, staff, students, residents and volunteers in nearby River Valley cities, including Roland and Fort Smith have helped during the rebuilding phase.

The United Way of Fort Smith is partnering with Firstar Bank in Roland for a “Fill the Bus for Moffett Schools” event. A bus is set to be parked at the Firstar Bank location in Roland, 103 W. Ray Fine Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for people to drop off supplies.

Items needed include binders, anti-bacterial wipes, art supplies, backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, erasers, scissors, paper, folders, glue and tissues. Firstar Bank is also donating computers to the school.

“While this flood has set us back and caused us a lot of extra work, it has also been a blessing. The surrounding communities, volunteers, and staff have really banded together to help in the restoration of our school,” the statement says. “All donations and volunteer help has been greatly appreciated. No words can express how thankful we all are at Moffett School. Though the work has been exhausting, we truly feel Moffett School is in the process of being better than it was prior to the flood. Currently, our phone lines are down but we do expect to have service soon.”

The school and its library were destroyed in May when the historic flooding impacted the area. Work to reopen the school has occurred since officials were allowed back on the property to evaluate the damage.

Parents with additional questions are encouraged to stop by the school during the week any time from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.