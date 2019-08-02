The Booneville School District is pleased to announce the district will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision during the 2019 - 2020 school year providing meals, regardless of eligibility category, at no charge for all students at Booneville Elementary, Booneville Junior High and Booneville High School, which participate in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

CEP is made possible through the United States Department of Agriculture Special Assistance Certification and Reimbursement Community Eligibility Provision. Federal reimbursement for meals is based on the Identified Student Percentage established by the District in April 2019. T

he information used to establish the ISP will be made available only to State and Federal officials for review. All adults, for example, visitors, teachers, support staff members, and administrators of the district must assume the full cost of the meal which is $2.10 for breakfast and $3.60 for lunch.

