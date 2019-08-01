http://gm2-arstage.newscyclecloud.com/apps/pbcsedit.dll/red

Approximately 150 people made selections among the fare at the annual Taste of South Logan Countyduring lunchtime last Wednesday at the Jeral Hampton Meeting Place.

The event hopes to identify who are the top cooks or chefs in South Logan County.

Winning the dessert category for the second straight year was Sarah Blankenship with a coconut cream pie.

Winning the main dish this year was Ruby Watts with her chicken enchiladas. Watts, with mixed fried vegetables, and Kathy Swift, with a pasta salad, tied for the win in side dish.

The 2019 edition of the Taste featured a new category for most creative, which was won by Sherry Wagner for her chocolate pizza.

Held for the fourth time since it was restarted by the Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce, the event has drawn about 150 each year for the luncheon.

Money from the fundraiser is coupled with that raised in the organization’s color run, which will be held for the third time in September, and is put toward paying for speakers for the organization’s annual banquet and fireworks.