The musical “Damn Yankees” is a classic Broadway musical comedy premiering in 1955. The revival was staged in New York 1994, and the Hot Springs Village Players performed it at Woodlands Auditorium July 25-28 with an onstage practiced and enthusiastic performance.

The familiar story of Joe Boyd making a deal with Mr. Applegate (the devil) to transform him back to his youthful body and spirit to play baseball as Joe Hardy with the Washington Senators is memorable. We all know the tale; Senators finally beat the “Damn Yankees” and the transformed Joe Boyd returns to his happy life with wife, Meg.

With special flaming effects and devilish innuendos, Ken Silvers, gave mischievous life to Mr. Applegate. Always one step ahead, Silvers performance was charmingly evil.

Don Gohr and Robbie Deaton, playing Joe and Meg Boyd, executed a sweet duet “A Man Doesn’t Know” reprise at the end of the story.

Bringing youthful Joe Boyd to life as Joe Hardy, Brennan Wilkins did an outstanding job, not only with his singing skills, but with his heartfelt performance as a young confident baseball player living out his dream.

Elisabeth Mathis stepped up to the plate to create Lola, a difficult task to match up with Gwen Verdon’s original role, but Mathis was up to the challenge.

Particularly clever was the matchup between Cheryl Robertson and Karen Feckler as Doris and Sister. They didn’t fail to bring silliness and cleverness to their dialogue and comedic gestures.

Clever choreography was fitting and animated as staged by Pam Novak and Lynne Border, music director, was on point.

A great deal of efforts for this production were handled by co-producers Bill Lamoureux and Barbara Byler.

Last on the agenda, but certainly first in credits go to Craig Welle, director. His expertise in music, theater, and directing was well executed by his practiced cast, as recognized by audience’s enthusiasm for their performance.

If you missed the performance at Woodlands, the cast will be onstage at Fountain Lake High School Aug. 3-4. For tickets go to http://explorethevillage.com/members/golf-recreation/event-info/.



