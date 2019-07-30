With much interest surrounding the recent ruling of Saline County Circuit Judge Robert Herzfeld about CEO Lesley Nalley’s contract and POA records, the Hot Springs Village Voice met with Nalley on July 25 for answers to questions raised.

Asked why she didn’t allow viewing of her contract and records before the matter got to a point that it resulted in a lawsuit, Nalley said, “Because it was a long standing policy that prevented me from doing that. Our filings with the court speak for themselves. In a nutshell, we felt the request was for an improper purpose, but the Judge disagreed so we complied with the order.” She added that 85 boxes of records were turned over before the filing of the suit, items like check copies and tax returns. Only 2 items were restricted, Nalley said, those being personnel records and member contact information.

“For nearly 50 years people have been able to come to the POA and see records and detailed transaction information. Transparency has been a cornerstone for us,” she said. Thus far Nalley estimates there have been somewhere between 5 and 7 requests for information as of the time of the interview.

Obtaining information from the POA includes the term “improper.” What’s the POA see as improper? “Things like bank account numbers and social security numbers, things that are of a malicious intent, things that would allow people to use information maliciously,” Nalley said.

Why wait 8 days before addressing the Judge’s ruling? Doing so sooner, Nalley said, would have been reckless. “It takes time to come up with a fair, transparent process that doesn’t allow members to be preyed upon.”

As for who in HR reviews a request, Nalley said it depends. Examples: things like matters of public works would be reviewed by COO Jason Temple, if personnel, it would be Liz Mathis.

The POA also says that those who want to make copies should bring their own copying resources. Surely you don’t expect someone to come in with a copy machine. Nalley said they can bring in whatever they think they need. Taking a photo, using a phone app or a portable scanner are options mentioned by Nalley.

Improper examples noted by the POA include something in conflict with state or federal law. Like what? Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) laws and medical records were given as examples.

Nalley noted that all HSVPOA members, not just CCI, are eligible to review records. “Any member as defined in Article III of the Declarations, which means a deeded property owner in Hot Springs Village,” Nalley explained.

Nalley said people don’t always realize that the POA puts out a lot of information, like notice of September budget meetings for example. “Very few people attend those types of meetings. And our website contains a lot of other information like tax returns and the POA board packet. I recognize that some want us to publish everything we have, every single piece, but that’s not possible.

“So we put out what we see as the most important information and I encourage people to come in for details that are important to them.”