Booneville High School will distribute schedules starting on July 31.

Seniors may pick up schedules on July 31, from 9 a.m. to noon. Juniors may pick up schedules on July 31, from noon to 3 p.m. Sophomores may pick up schedules on Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking passes will be available at the same time. The cost is $5 as well as proof of driver’s license, insurance, and vehicle registration.

Open house for all high school students is Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Come meet your teachers and find your classes.