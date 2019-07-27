Paris, Ark. – State Representative Jon Eubanks has announced he is seeking reelection at the urging of the constituents he has served since 2011.

Eubanks represents District 74, which includes parts of Logan, Franklin, Scott, and Sebastian counties.

One of the top leaders in the Arkansas House of Representatives, Eubanks has been chosen by two different Speakers to serve as Speaker Pro-Tem of the House, a position he has held since 2015. Eubanks currently serves on House Rules, Joint Budget, Education, and State Agencies committees. In addition, he is an ex-officio member of the Arkansas Legislative Council and alternate on Legislative Joint Auditing.

Previously, Eubanks decided not to seek reelection, but the continued urging from constituents and colleagues, including Sen. Gary Stubblefield, prompted him to seek another term.

“I’m very humbled by the support and encouragement I have received to seek a new term as State Representative,” said Eubanks. “The opportunity to represent the people of District 74 is a great honor, and to have the unique ability to do so at the highest levels of state government helps us continue Arkansas’ positive growth.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson supports this announcement.

“Jon Eubanks has worked hard for District 74 and has been an effective leader in the legislature, I’m delighted he is running for re-election and I support him,” said Hutchinson

This past legislative session, Eubanks led the effort to expand the practice of optometry, bringing better healthcare opportunities to rural Arkansas. Additionally, he supported efforts by Governor Hutchinson to continue lowering income taxes and to narrow the number of state agencies from 43 down to 15.

“Republicans made a commitment to reduce taxes and we’ve successfully achieved that for every single tax paying Arkansan,” said Eubanks. “We are continuing to make state government smaller and more efficient, and voters are beginning to see the positive impact across the state through record low unemployment and one of the highest wage growths in the nation.”

Eubanks and his wife Janet operate a cattle farm. He is the past president of the North Logan County Farm Bureau, Paris Boys & Girls Club, and the Paris Rotary Club. Before being elected State Representative, he served on the Paris School Board. He and Janet have four children and eight grandchildren.