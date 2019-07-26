MANSFIELD — The Mansfield mayor believes new management and heightened security measures will eventually lessen the number of escapes from the nearby juvenile treatment facility.

The Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Facility has been contracted out from the Arkansas Department of Human Services to Youth Opportunity Investments and is set to receive new fencing in "less than 90 days," said Mayor Buddy Black. Black hopes these measures will improve the security of the facility, which has seen three successful inmate escapes since he took office at the beginning of 2019.

Youth Opportunity Investments on July 1 began overseeing the facility, which was operated directly under Arkansas Department of Human Services from January 2017 through the first half of 2019. The facility since September 2018 has had four successful escapes and three failed escapes. This includes an incident on Dec. 3 in which four male juveniles escaped the facility and were caught after stealing a vehicle and burglarizing a Dollar General in the area.

Black said citizens reach out to him with concerns every time inmates escape from the facility. He also said the escapes forces Mansfield Public Schools into lockdown if it happens while school is in session.

"We recognize that, and we understand that there's frustration from the local officials and the nearby residents about that,"DHS spokesperson Amy Webb said about the escapes. "We're working really hard to address that and address anyone's concerns so everyone feels safe and the facility is secured."

"I have spoken several times with the president of Youth Opportunity Investments, and every time, he assures me the escape problem will be resolved," he said, adding that he believed the incidents were "going to happen" under DHS supervision.

Black anticipates the new fence at the facility, which he said "was supposed to be in place prior to Youth Opportunity Investments taking it over," will lessen the number of escapes. The fence is designed with J-hooks at the top, he said. Webb said mesh fence, which is difficult to climb, will be installed over the current chain links.

Webb also said DHS officials have made a point to place inmates who have a history of escapes in treatment centers other than Mansfield.

"It will tighten up as time goes on," he said of the security measures.